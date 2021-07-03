What Was She Thinking? Woman Shows Picture Of J. Cole. Instead Of Drivers License After Being Pulled Over For Drunk Driving W/ 5-Year-Old In Car!

York Regional Police say a 33-year-old woman from Toronto is facing multiple impaired driving-related charges after a bizarre series of events recorded on a cruiser’s dashcam that captured the arrest.



It was at around 6:45 p.m. on June 24 when an officer patrolling near Clarence Street and Wycliffe Avenue, south of Rutherford Road, in Vaughan, when the video released by the service on Friday appeared to show a motorist — who was traveling with two other passengers, including a five-year-old girl — driving through a stop sign.



The officer can be heard explaining that he pulled the driver over for going through two stop signs, throwing litter out the window and said he could smell alcohol.



When he asked the driver about when she last had a drink, she could be heard on the video saying it was two hours earlier. The video then fast-forwards and it appears the driver was trying to show something to the officer.



“What I’m stopping to,” the woman can be heard saying.



“Oh, I’ll give you my driver’s license, sorry,” she said before she was asked to exit the car.



“I asked you for your driver’s license and you’re showing me a picture of J. Cole,” the officer responded.



