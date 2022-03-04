Hold Up: Russian Businessman Places $1 Million Bounty For Vladimir Putin's Arrest!
One Russian millionaire who is now based in California is now offering a $1 million bounty for Putin’s arrest. Alex Konanykhin, a crypto investor and TV personality said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he was offering the bounty to any Russian military officer who arrested Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws. Posted By Persist
