Texas Beaches Are Full Of Poop & People Are Just Swimming In It Like It's Nothing! "Swimming Could Make You Sick"
"According to a new report, 55 out of 61 Texas beaches tested by environmental regulators were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day.
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but if you're heading to the Texas Coast this weekend, there's a good chance you'll be swimming in doody.
Environmental advocates estimate 57 million Americans contract a waterborne illness every year. And it’s likely that many don’t notice because the symptoms are similar to the flu or COVID-19." - San Antonio Currrent News
