Wait A Minute: Pentagon Develops Subdermal Implant That Detects COVID-19 Under Your Skin!
Medical researchers at the Pentagon have created a microchip that will detect COVID-19 when inserted under the skin. Retired Army Col. Dr. Matt Hepburn, an infectious disease physician, revealed that the microchip, which is not in widespread use outside the Defense Department, could detect COVID-19 in an individual well before a patient zero spawns an outbreak. Posted By Persist
