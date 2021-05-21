14-Year-Old Gives Birth And Hands Baby Over To A Customer In A Restaurant!
A 14-year-old girl walked into a restaurant on Wednesday afternoon with a newborn baby, handed the infant to a customer, and left. According to #ABC 7, the entire exchange was captured on surveillance video at the #ElPatron restaurant in #JerseyCity. Eyewitnesses said the teen mom walked up to the counter and claimed she found the infant girl before handing her to a Good Samaritan and running away. #AleaseScott and her boyfriend, #WalterCocca, were eating lunch at the restaurant when the teen approached them asking for help. Posted by Abdul
