Florida Gov. DeSantis Rejects Vaccine Passports! "That's Not Acceptable"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, rejects the notion of vaccine passports being used to restrict admissions to sites including movie theaters, sporting events, theme parks and airplanes. DeSantis said such passes were unnecessary, and he expressed privacy concerns over large corporations' handling of vaccine data. Posted By Persist

