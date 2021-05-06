Atlanta Officer Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks Is Reinstated!
Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot, was wrongly terminated, the Atlanta Civil Service Board has ruled. The APD said the decision merely said the firing process was "not done in accordance with the Atlanta City Code." APD said Rolfe "will remain on administrative leave" until the criminal charges against him are resolved. Posted By Persist
