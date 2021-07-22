South African Taxi Driver Beats Up Cop & Spits On His Face!
A South African Police Service (SAPS) constable has been charged for drunk and negligent driving after a video of him fighting with a taxi driver went viral on Wednesday.
In the video, the police officer stops his SAPS vehicle and goes after the taxi driver, opens his door and starts assaulting him.
The taxi driver then fights back, as commuters encourage him.
