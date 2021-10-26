Doing The Most: Climate Change Activist Glued His Face To The Road!
An Insulate Britain activist glued his face to part of London’s Liverpool Street as the climate change group continued its longstanding protest campaign. The activist, who gave his name as 'Matthew' said he was at the "head glued to the road stage of protest" and that he partly regretted taking such drastic measures. Posted By Persist
