Absolutely Unconscionable: New York Is Set To Fire 70,000 Healthcare Workers Tomorrow During A Public Health Crisis Because They Won’t Get Vaccinated!

New York is set to fire 70,000 healthcare workers tomorrow during a public health crisis because they won’t vax. Then they plan to declare an emergency so they can bring in the National Guard to fix the shortage THEY CREATED. Absolutely unconscionable...Posted By PSmooth

