J. Lock - City Life [WSHH Heatseekers]

BROKEN? 1,155 views

J. Lock releases his much anticipated video for his hit single "City Life" ahead of the drop for his debut project "Typa Szn" on December 17th, 2021.

Follow J. Lock
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/j.lockofficial/
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/5QuiN2ovCC4NVGMSqSBia8
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk9X_zk7KIl9mxlFgteTjzw

"City Life"
Produced by Chevi
Directed by Shane Creative

