Inglewood Blood Who Violated Nipsey Hussle's Mural... Cant Believe They Took His Boy's Life On Live! "FIP Indian Red Boy"
"21-year-old Zerail Dijon Rivera was killed during an IG Live broadcast, which was caught on camera. Red Boy was in a conversation with another man on the broadcast when the gunshots went off.
The L.A. County Fire Department confirmed the death of the rapper in Hawthorne, CA around 4 PM PST on Thursday
Lt. Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department spoke on Red Boy’s death, saying, “It appears to have been a walk-up shooting, and he appears to have been targeted. [Rivera] appears to be a gang member.”
Even though no official motive has been confirmed, it is alleged that Red Boy was killed in retaliation for disrespecting a Nipsey Hussle mural." - TheSource
