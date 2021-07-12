Inglewood Blood Who Violated Nipsey Hussle's Mural... Cant Believe They Took His Boy's Life On Live! "FIP Indian Red Boy"

BROKEN? 117,322 views

"21-year-old Zerail Dijon Rivera was killed during an IG Live broadcast, which was caught on camera. Red Boy was in a conversation with another man on the broadcast when the gunshots went off.
The L.A. County Fire Department confirmed the death of the rapper in Hawthorne, CA around 4 PM PST on Thursday
Lt. Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department spoke on Red Boy’s death, saying, “It appears to have been a walk-up shooting, and he appears to have been targeted. [Rivera] appears to be a gang member.”
Even though no official motive has been confirmed, it is alleged that Red Boy was killed in retaliation for disrespecting a Nipsey Hussle mural." - TheSource
Shooting link https://worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshhuF2w81jd8vkz4QTj
