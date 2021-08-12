Too Real.. Georgia Artist Da Great Ape Keeps It A Buck On Situations Several Artists Including Himself Go Thru!

"If you cant be real with urself how you gonna be real with someone else? This music shit is new 2 me im learning everyday but I woke up this morning with a lot on my mind No more faking it I got 2 get back 2 me! Lil Fat from da 10. The lights and da cameras will blind you in the music shit. Trust Me #iKNOW it’s some rappers out here that probably feel like I feel, but scared to admit it. Just bcuz something worked 4 someone else that does mean it will work for you. Stay true 2 you & never lose yourself. Shit sitting on this porch right now I got nothing to lose but some followers so I’m getting back to the basics. I got 3 beautiful daughters that I got 2 provide 4 so Let’s get it! #LilFat"

via @dagreatape1010

Posted By Joe