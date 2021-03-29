Meanwhile In Oregon: Man Pulls Out A Gun After ANTIFA Members Throw Paint On His Truck & Smash His Windows!
The gentleman's car first had paint tossed on it. When he got out of the truck, he was pepper-sprayed, and then his passenger side window was smashed out. At this point, the man pulls a gun to get the mob away from his vehicle. A cop who was standing about 50 feet away pulls his gun and aims it at him, he was then reportedly arrested. Posted By Persist
