Hold Up: Dog The Bounty Hunter Explains Why He Previously Used The N-Word! "I Thought I Had A Pass, Like Eminem"

Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RopQ1x31gcw. Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is offering an explanation for why he previously used the N-word. Dog told Entertainment Tonight that he doesn't consider himself to be racist but admitted using the N-word multiple times. When reporter Kevin Frazier asked who gave him the so-called pass, Dog discussed his time in prison that ended with his 1979 release on first-degree murder charges. Posted By Persist

