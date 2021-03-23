Horrible: Asian-American Woman Attacked, Robbed, And Dragged By Getaway Car During Violent Robbery In San Francisco!
Three suspects approached from behind and one grabbed her handbag. Clarisse didn’t let go and one suspect punched her in the face 3 times.
⠀ At one point she struggles and hangs on to the getaway car as it’s driving away and she eventually fell into the street where bystanders help her.
Clarisse is not in much pain and her family didn’t want her to speak out but she wanted to share her story so people would be aware of what happens in San Francisco. Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS