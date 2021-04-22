Oh Nah: Indonesian Submarine With 53 People Aboard Goes Missing!
Indonesia's Navy is searching for a missing submarine with 53 people on board that went missing during a military exercise. The Indonesian Ministry of Defense said the KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine, lost contact during a torpedo drill in the Bali Strait -- a stretch of water between the islands of Java and Bali that connects to the Indian Ocean and Bali Sea. Posted By Persist
