Police Arrest Only Black Kid In Fight While White Kid Is Politely Seated!

The response by two police officers to a fight on Saturday at the Bridgewater Commons Mall is under an internal police investigation after video of the altercation shows the officers pinning a Black teenager to the ground and handcuffing him, while the white teen involved in the fight was allowed to sit on a couch. The video, which was shared on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, shows a white teen and a Black teen arguing before the fight breaks out. The Black teen can be heard saying “You gotta stop right now” before the other teen points his finger in the other kid’s face, according to the video, which has been viewed by NJ Advance Media. The Black teen swats the hand away, then the white teen can be seen pushing him with both hands. The two teens traded blows, scuffled and fell over mall furniture before two Bridgewater police officers intervened. The white teen is seen over top of the Black teen, who is on the floor, when police pull them apart. Each officer grabbed a teen. The Black teen was taken to the ground while the white teen was pulled to a couch, where he remained seated as both officers focused on the Black teen on the ground. Posted by Abdul