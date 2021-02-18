Yung Xavi - Shawty Bumpin [Big Haus X Productions LLC Submitted]

Yung Xavi's single "Shawty Bumpin" is off his upcoming album To Jonathan in tribute to his late father which is set to drop on June 18, 2021

Follow Yung Xavi on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/therealyungxavi/?hl=en
Yung Xavi official website: https://realyungxavi.com

Contact information for Yung Xavi is Ruben Rodriguez at [email protected]

