Damn: El Chapo's Wife Arrested On Drug Charges & Accused Of Helping Him Escape Prison In 2015!
The wife of the Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo has been arrested at a US airport on drug trafficking charges. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, was held at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and is expected to appear in federal court later. She has been accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the US, as well as helping her husband escape prison in Mexico via a secret tunnel in 2015. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS