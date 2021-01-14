Congresswoman Cori Bush Delivers A Blistering Speech In Favor Of Impeaching Donald Trump In Less Than 40 Seconds!
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump during a hearing Jan. 13, referring to him as the “white supremacist-in-chief."
Democrats are pursuing a quick second impeachment a week after President Donald Trump gave a speech they say incited insurrection. On Jan. 6, while Congress was in the process of counting electoral votes and certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, clashed with police, and forced lawmakers to pause their sessions and evacuate to safety. Bush urged lawmakers to legislate in defense of Black lives, and said the first step is to move forward with impeachment.
"If we fail to remove a white supremacist president who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it's communities like Missouri's First District that suffer the most," Bush said, referring to the district she serves.
