Flexing Unemployment Scam Money On IG Gone Wrong: 8 Brooklyn, NY Dudes Arrested After Stealing Millions In Covid Relif Fraud Scheme!
"Eight Brooklyn men are accused of fraudulently getting their hands on $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds, then flaunting the cash on social media, prosecutors said.
Between June 2020 and April 2021, the eight men put in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to the New York State Department of Labor, according to a criminal complaint. They used the personal information of others to get the benefits that were funded, either in part or wholly, by pandemic assistance programs, the complaint read.
"The defendants not only fraudulently obtained $2 million in pandemic -related unemployment benefits using information from third-party victims, they audaciously displayed the proceeds of their fraud â large amounts of stolen cash â on social media," said Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Lesko." - NBC NY
