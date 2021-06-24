WSHH x West Coast Customs Dream Charger Winner!
Here we go Worldstar fam!!!! Meet the winner of our Worldstar's 2020 Dream Charger West Coast Customs Limited Edition collab giveaway!
This thing is LOADED with custom upgrades including a West Coast Customs Body Kit built exclusively for THIS model!
Custom purple and gold accents to honor the Lakers and Kobe, custom 22â Lexani rims, custom Worldstar badges, tint, and a whole lot more!! Cruise in style for the new year by winning this bad boy!
Congratulations to the winner!
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS