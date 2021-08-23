Yung Catch - Who Want Smoke
Label: Highend Records/Worldstar Distribution
Spotify
Artist Profile: https://open.spotify.com/artist/19Jq1uA9y0RLnzm9gbhQhF?si=egqgv8dASFmsAdx9OZgHrA
Instagram
Highend Records: https://www.instagram.com/highendrecords_/
Yung Catch - https://www.instagram.com/yungcatchofttg/
GuttaTv - https://www.instagram.com/guttatv/
Director: https://www.instagram.com/vezolotti/
Producer: https://www.instagram.com/icebergbeats/
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS