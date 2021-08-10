NY's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / AOC Says She Was Afraid She Was Going To Be SUPER Violated During The Capital Riot!
"Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York told CNN's Dana Bash that she was afraid she was going to be raped and killed on January 6, when a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists laid siege to the US Capitol in a failed effort to overturn the 2020 US election results.
"One of the reasons why that impact was so double that day is because of the misogyny and the racism that is so deeply rooted and animated the attack on the Capitol," Ocasio-Cortez told Bash in an interview for CNN's new series "Being," - https://www.independent.co.uk/
