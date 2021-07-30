Woman Gets Locked Outside House At The Worst Possible Time!
A backyard in North Vancouver, bear visiting looking for food, black bears are typically friendly. Black bear populations are being depleted as a result of habitat destruction, over-hunting, international trade, and human ignorance. The bear was seeking food in improperly stored garbage around the neighbourhood. It is most likely that this bear will be killed as a result. Posted By Ghost
