Woman Gets Locked Outside House At The Worst Possible Time!

BROKEN? 9,401 views

A backyard in North Vancouver, bear visiting looking for food, black bears are typically friendly. Black bear populations are being depleted as a result of habitat destruction, over-hunting, international trade, and human ignorance. The bear was seeking food in improperly stored garbage around the neighbourhood. It is most likely that this bear will be killed as a result. Posted By Ghost

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS