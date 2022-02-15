Floyd Mayweather Responds To Logan Paul's Claims Of Not Being Paid For Their Fight! "It Takes A While"
Full interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UA6zGsvkrw Floyd Mayweather competed in an eight-round exhibition against the YouTuber in June of last year. And recently Paul alleged that Mayweather has failed to pay him all the money he is owed for the event. But the 50-0 five-weight world champion has now responded to those claims by explaining how the finances of the fight work. Posted By Persist
