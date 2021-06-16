SMH: Woman Gets Knocked To The Ground After Being Punched By A Random Stranger In Culver City!
A man was captured on video punching an Asian American woman in the head and knocking her down in a suspected hate crime. Police say the victim walked away from the suspect after he asked her for a cigarette, and he then approached her from behind. That's when the man yelled at her and punched her, causing her to fall to the ground. The woman suffered a "severe" laceration to her right ear and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Posted By Persist
