He Wants That Bag: Florida Teen Rejects Elon Musk's $5,000 Offer To Stop Tracking His Private Jet!
A 19-year-old Florida university student and aviation enthusiast says he rejected a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk to shut down @ElonJet, a Twitter bot he designed that tracks the comings and goings of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s private jet. Sweeney countered, asking for $50,000 to help him pay for college and possibly a Tesla Model 3. Posted By Persist
