US Marshall Hits Handcuffed Suspect In The Face!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S Marshals Service is looking into an incident involving a member of their task force.
The handcuffed person in the video has not been identified, nor has the reason for the arrest.
A witness, who did not want to be identified, said she was asleep when the officers kicked open the door of the home.
“They drug them, they hit them, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal,” she said.
She says the officers also ransacked the house. Posted By Ghost
