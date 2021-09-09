Thoughts? Donald Trump Speaks On COVID-19 Booster Shots & Calls It A "Money Making Operation"

BROKEN? 10,124 views

Former President Donald Trump suggested that vaccine booster shots aren't medically necessary and instead are being pushed by pharmaceutical companies purely for profit. "Think of the money involved. An extra shot … How good a business is that? ... that's another $10 billion of money coming in — the whole thing is crazy.". Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS