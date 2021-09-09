Thoughts? Donald Trump Speaks On COVID-19 Booster Shots & Calls It A "Money Making Operation"
Former President Donald Trump suggested that vaccine booster shots aren't medically necessary and instead are being pushed by pharmaceutical companies purely for profit. "Think of the money involved. An extra shot … How good a business is that? ... that's another $10 billion of money coming in — the whole thing is crazy.". Posted By Persist
