13 Ukrainian Border Guards Killed After Telling Russian Warship To "Go F- Yourself'!
"Ukrainian border guards defending a Black Sea island defiantly told an invading Russian warship to “go f–k yourself” when asked to surrender and were killed when the warship opened fire.
The 13 guards were posted on the small but strategic Snake Island off Ukraine’s southeastern border when they were approached by two vessels on Thursday, according to Ukrainian media outlets.
The Russians contacted the guards and identified themselves as a “Russian Warship,” demanding that the Ukrainians surrender or else they would open fire according to audio of the exchange." - NYPOST
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS