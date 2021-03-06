Rick Da Don Says That America Does NOT Have A Racism Problem [Label Submitted]
Rick Da Don’s Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/TheRickDaDon
Rick Da Don’s Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx4OTx4N9xoNb31L74j0ROg
Rick Da Don’s Music Catalog:
https://RickDaDon.bandcamp.com/
Rick Da Don’s TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@TheRickDaDon
Rick Da Don’s Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TheRxckDaDon
Rick Da Don’s Twitter:
https://twitter.com/TheRickDaDon
Rick Da Don’s SoundCloud:
http://soundcloud.com/TheRickDaDon
Rick Da Don’s Contact Email:
[email protected]
Rick Da Don’s CashApp:
$RxckDaDon (Chocolate Chip Cookie Profile Picture)
Rick Da Don’s PayPal Email:
[email protected]
Rick Da Don Media (Hip Hop Overload):
https://www.hiphopoverload.com/spotlight/rick-da-don-cold-hearted
Rick Da Don Media (Exposed Vocals):
https://exposedvocals.com/features/rick-da-don-oprah-music-video
Rick Da Don Media (Jamsphere):
https://jamsphere.com/newreleases/rick-da-don-the-last-laugh-delivers-classic-banging-but-melodic-soundscapes
Purchase Rick Da Don’s Music (Amazon):
https://www.amazon.com/Rick-Don-Explicit/dp/B06XYTWXVB
Purchase Rick Da Don’s Music (iTunes):
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-last-laugh/id1216881006
Purchase Rick Da Don’s Music (Spotify):
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2VKNc8EBr4fK8NWB53dTo1
About Me:
Rick Da Don hails from Detroit, Michigan. He is arguably one of the most creative rappers out today. His style and cadence are indicative of the golden eras of hip-hop. He refuses to follow trends, as he knows that trends are temporary, but classic music is forever. Enjoy.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS