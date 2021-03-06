Rick Da Don Says That America Does NOT Have A Racism Problem [Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 1,159 views

Rick Da Don’s Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/TheRickDaDon

Rick Da Don’s Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx4OTx4N9xoNb31L74j0ROg

Rick Da Don’s Music Catalog:
https://RickDaDon.bandcamp.com/

Rick Da Don’s TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@TheRickDaDon

Rick Da Don’s Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TheRxckDaDon

Rick Da Don’s Twitter:
https://twitter.com/TheRickDaDon

Rick Da Don’s SoundCloud:
http://soundcloud.com/TheRickDaDon

Rick Da Don’s Contact Email:
[email protected]

Rick Da Don’s CashApp:
$RxckDaDon (Chocolate Chip Cookie Profile Picture)

Rick Da Don’s PayPal Email:
[email protected]

Rick Da Don Media (Hip Hop Overload):
https://www.hiphopoverload.com/spotlight/rick-da-don-cold-hearted

Rick Da Don Media (Exposed Vocals):
https://exposedvocals.com/features/rick-da-don-oprah-music-video

Rick Da Don Media (Jamsphere):
https://jamsphere.com/newreleases/rick-da-don-the-last-laugh-delivers-classic-banging-but-melodic-soundscapes

Purchase Rick Da Don’s Music (Amazon):
https://www.amazon.com/Rick-Don-Explicit/dp/B06XYTWXVB

Purchase Rick Da Don’s Music (iTunes):
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-last-laugh/id1216881006

Purchase Rick Da Don’s Music (Spotify):
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2VKNc8EBr4fK8NWB53dTo1

About Me:
Rick Da Don hails from Detroit, Michigan. He is arguably one of the most creative rappers out today. His style and cadence are indicative of the golden eras of hip-hop. He refuses to follow trends, as he knows that trends are temporary, but classic music is forever. Enjoy.

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS