All Those Shots: Amsterdam Police Get Into A Wild Incident With Armed Robbers Who Attempted To Steal 50 Million Euros Worth Of Valuables!
One suspect died, and six others were arrested. Two of the people taken into custody were injured. 10 men were involved in the robbery, with three possibly at large. The robbers were fleeing an initial crime scene on Meeuwenlaan in Amsterdam-Noord, where they tried to rob an armored transport. The robbers were attempting to steal 50 million euros worth of valuables including gold and diamonds. They were armed with automatic weapons and exchanged gunfire with police during the highly unusual chase in Amsterdam. Posted By Persist
