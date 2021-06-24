Son Who Witnessed Father's Death Testifies In Craigslist Sale Murder Trial "My Dad Was In The Driver Seat Then They Shot Him"
James Beck, 44, and his 15-year-old son, Stuart thought they were going to sell a dirtbike they listed on Craigslist, back in January 2017. Instead, prosecutors say Dontae Johnson and Ramontrae Williams killed Beck in front of his son. Johnson and co-defendant Ramontrae Williams responded to the ad and Beck drove from Holiday to Tampa make the sale, but prosecutors say when Johnson handed Beck a wad of cash, it wasn't the amount they agreed to and Beck returned the money. Stuart, one of the first witnesses to take the stand Tuesday, says that's when Johnson pulled out a gun and both father and son ran to their truck. Posted By PSmooth
