Window Shopping - The DG Twins (The Lord D.Lee x MoonManT) [Built Around Loyalty Submitted]

BROKEN? 1,622 views

Twin Brothers The Lord D.Lee & MoonManT (The DG Twins) Are back with a Video from their EP "The Doppelganger 2" Shot By: https://www.instagram.com/huntforgoldbk/

Produced By: https://www.instagram.com/otmbkahlay/

Staring: https://www.instagram.com/thedgtwins/

Presented By: Built Around Loyalty ( B.A.L)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoonManT x https://twitter.com/thelorddlee

