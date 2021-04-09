Window Shopping - The DG Twins (The Lord D.Lee x MoonManT) [Built Around Loyalty Submitted]
Twin Brothers The Lord D.Lee & MoonManT (The DG Twins) Are back with a Video from their EP "The Doppelganger 2" Shot By: https://www.instagram.com/huntforgoldbk/
Produced By: https://www.instagram.com/otmbkahlay/
Staring: https://www.instagram.com/thedgtwins/
Presented By: Built Around Loyalty ( B.A.L)
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoonManT x https://twitter.com/thelorddlee
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS