Wait A Minute: Man Gets Kicked Out Of Anti-Mask California Restaurant After Wearing A Mask!
A man was kicked out of a Huntington Beach restaurant for wearing his mask. A California restaurant that garnered attention for it’s no-mask policy inside its dining room last year has now said that they will only serve unvaccinated customers. As a way of combating the vaccination mandates that have been implemented in many parts of the country, the restaurant management added it will be “requiring proof” that diners are in fact unvaccinated. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS