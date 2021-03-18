Sent Him To The Hospital: Elderly Asian Woman Beats Up Man Who Attacked Her In San Francisco!

An elderly woman being attacked on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday – the latest victim in a wave of attacks on Asians in the Bay Area – spoke about turning the tables on her assailant, leaving him with injuries that required a trip to the hospital.



From her senior retirement home in San Francisco, Xiao Zhen Xie candidly talked about the attack and her injuries, with her daughter Dong-Mei Li helping to translate. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Li says. “The right eye still cannot see anything and still bleeding and we have something to absorb the bleeding.”



Surrounded by her family, the 76-year-old who has resided in San Francisco for 26 years said she was quite shaken up and that the attack was completely unprovoked. Her immediate instinct was to fight back.



Xiao Zhen Xie says she was just waiting at the traffic light and then the suspect punched her by her left eye.



Immediately, her instincts kicked in to defend herself. While she suffered injuries and required medical attention, it was her attacker that ended up on the stretcher. Li says, “She found the stick around the area and fought back.”



Li said her mother cannot see at all out of her left eye and hasn’t been able to eat. The hope is time will heal the physical and emotional wounds but this incident is one that has scarred her for life. Posted by JR