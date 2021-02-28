Hold Up: Sexual Predator Trying To Meet Up With A 15-Year-Old Girl Escapes In A Tiny Car!
A sexual predator named "Roger" wanted to invite a 15-year-old over to his house. He made many dirty remarks and then basically breaks it down and lets her know what he really wants after a few days of texting. Upon the host showing up he freaks out and jets it in his tiny car & manages to escape. Footage Via Youtube: CP Catcher!. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS