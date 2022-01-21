Chicago Ain't No Joke: Video Shows Lyft Driver & Passengers Being Shot At From A Drive By!

An attorney for a Lyft driver claims the company left his client to fend for himself after a gunman shot at the driver and his two passengers, shattering his car's back window, in Woodlawn on the South Side last month. Attorney Bryant Greening released two videos he said were taken by the driver's dashboard camera early on Dec. 19. They show the driver speeding through traffic as he repeatedly tries to contact Lyft's emergency team, then ducking along with the two backseat passengers as shots are fired from an SUV. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the driver was later beaten by friends of the passengers when he dropped them off, according to the videos. Lyft released a statement Tuesday evening, saying, "Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is deeply concerning. We have been in touch with the driver to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation." Greening said he plans to file a lawsuit against the company "in the coming weeks." The driver does not want to be identified, Greening said. Posted By PSmooth