KJ The YungBull - Fya Cracka [Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 675 views

KJ the YungBull - "FYA CRACKA" --
A rapper who STANDS UP against HATE

#stophate #bobbyshmurda #BLM
#adamcalhoun #pictures #reacts

https://www.instagram.com/kj_the_yungbull
https://www.instagram.com/sequoyah_studios

Music in this video

Song
Hot N*gga Freestyle

Artist
U.F. Zu

Album
ZuZu Gotti Part 2

Licensed to YouTube by SonoSuite (on behalf of Zu Religion); ASCAP

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS