Crazy: Baltimore Police Get Into A Shootout With Grocery Store Security Guard!
The video shows the moments Ofcs. Wesley Rosenberger and Daniel Jensen pulled up to the Compare Foods in the 5600 block of The Alameda on January 30 after getting a call about an armed person. After the officers walked into the store, the security guard, Dontae Green, pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and began shooting. Green was able to get away through a back door but was fatally shot days later as a U.S. Marshals task force tried to arrest him. Posted By Persist
