Fed Confirm Chicago's O'Block Gang Snitched On Themselves On Social Media... How It Helped Solve The Murder Of FBG Duck!
"Five alleged Chicago gang members have been charged with gunning down rapper FBG Duck on the city’s north side last summer.
The O-Block gang gunned down 26-year-old FBG Duck, whose real name is Carlton Weekly, in August 2020 in the fashionable Gold Coast neighborhood and "claimed responsibility for acts of violence in Chicago and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said in a press release. " - Fox
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS