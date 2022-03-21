Wild For That: Man Sentenced To 19 Months In Prison After Slamming 20kg Weight On Gymgoer's Head!
Shane Ryan, 33, initially said it was an accident but before the case went to trial he changed his story and accepted it was deliberate. Footage shows Ryan picking up a 20kg plate and walking towards his victim, who was lying on his back bench-lifting dumbbells. He then appears to fake tripping up, lunging towards the victim and dropping the weight on his head. He fell to the floor and suffered a fractured skull along with ‘significant and ongoing’ psychological problems in the attack. Ryan was sentenced to 19-months in prison. Posted By Persist
