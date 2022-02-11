NYC Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Unruly Passenger! "They Sticking Us With Needles & Taking Our DNA"
The unidentified man was onboard flight 1335 from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Orlando on Wednesday night when he began yelling and complaining that the woman behind him was trying to steal his DNA with a syringe. Video from inside the plane shows several male passengers trying to restrain the man. Posted By Persist
