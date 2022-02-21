Wild: New Mexico Police Shoot Armed Suspect!
Two officers fired their guns, killing a suspected car thief after the suspect tried to run from officers with a gun in his hand. The shooting happened on February 1 in the parking lot of the Court John Motel along 4th Street near Menaul. A male suspect, 31-year old Devin Morris, was killed after two of three responding APD officers opened fire. Posted By Persist
