She Was Out: Woman Accused Of Participating In The Siege Of The Capitol Runs From Reporters Asking Her Questions!
Rachael Lynn Pert, 40 self-surrendered Tuesday to federal law enforcement on charges related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Pert and and her boyfriend Winn are charged with unlawful entry on restricted grounds, and violent or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. If convicted on both charges, Pert and Winn could face up to 18 months in prison, and/or fines up to $105,000. Posted By Persist
