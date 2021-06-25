Woman Gets Groped By Spirit Passenger Sitting Behind Her, Claims She Was Told To Shut Up By Flight Attendant!

A woman claimed she was groped by a man sitting behind her on a Spirit Airlines plane and was told by flight attendants to 'sit down and stay quiet'. The 18-year-old claimed she was on an early morning flight to California with her family when the man sitting behind her kept touching her arms and breasts. She took to TikTok last week, posting under the username @mobilesushibar, to share a video of the incident, which showed a man's hand reaching through the gap in the seat towards her. The caption read: 'The man was like 50-60s and I was so uncomfy @spiritairlines #fyp#foryou #harassmentawareness.' In the clip, the teenager is seen sitting on a window seat and leaning on the armrest when a hand appears around the back of the seat. Posted by Abdul