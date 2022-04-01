Took It Too Far: Dude Got Caught On Camera Beating The Brakes Off His Baby Mother In A Project Building Staircase!

Back Story: This for all the young girls women mothers in general who went thru this I’m sorry I feel you.. we we are taught how to love but not how to stop so we never stop I kno there’s someone else out there like me who’s scared of what the world think if it was her you couldn’t tell me a nigga was going to put his hands on me and I would stay. I would say it could never be me but now it’s me 3 years of my life to someone I thought loved me I was willing to ride&die with this person knowing he could of ended my life at any moment I was still there. I thought if he was that mad to hit me he must really care I knew I was trippin. I had a baby yes I don’t regret my daughter that’s who opened my eyes. It wasn’t always bad bc I would b a liar but it was good to make up for the bad. I have sat in blood black eyes bite marks too many times. I’m not perfect but I don’t deserve this! im new to all this I kept believing in him that he would change I believed in this family bc I never had it. I was there both times this man got shot whiped his ass & he still did this to me after I birthed his daughter. jus in 3 weeks he blew up my moms car breaking my windows to my house while my daughter was sleep by the window breaking one of my tooth’s out. He now has a warrant for pulling a gun out on me & is still threatening me if I don’t let him see his daughter he will hurt my family. I jus need everyone to know god forbid something happens to me bc of him I jus want my daughter to know I LOVE HER. Mommy jus want to raise you to be better than me! This for you neveah !!! Ladies STAY AWAY I KNO ITS HARD BUT IS IT WORTH YOUR LIFE YOUR KIDS GROWING UP WITHOUT YOU.. sending you all love & light I kno I need it! Posted by JR