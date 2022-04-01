Took It Too Far: Dude Got Caught On Camera Beating The Brakes Off His Baby Mother In A Project Building Staircase!

BROKEN? 4,919 views

Back Story: This for all the young girls women mothers in general who went thru this I’m sorry I feel you.. we we are taught how to love but not how to stop so we never stop I kno there’s someone else out there like me who’s scared of what the world think if it was her you couldn’t tell me a nigga was going to put his hands on me and I would stay. I would say it could never be me but now it’s me 3 years of my life to someone I thought loved me I was willing to ride&die with this person knowing he could of ended my life at any moment I was still there. I thought if he was that mad to hit me he must really care I knew I was trippin. I had a baby yes I don’t regret my daughter that’s who opened my eyes. It wasn’t always bad bc I would b a liar but it was good to make up for the bad. I have sat in blood black eyes bite marks too many times. I’m not perfect but I don’t deserve this! im new to all this I kept believing in him that he would change I believed in this family bc I never had it. I was there both times this man got shot whiped his ass & he still did this to me after I birthed his daughter. jus in 3 weeks he blew up my moms car breaking my windows to my house while my daughter was sleep by the window breaking one of my tooth’s out. He now has a warrant for pulling a gun out on me & is still threatening me if I don’t let him see his daughter he will hurt my family. I jus need everyone to know god forbid something happens to me bc of him I jus want my daughter to know I LOVE HER. Mommy jus want to raise you to be better than me! This for you neveah !!! Ladies STAY AWAY I KNO ITS HARD BUT IS IT WORTH YOUR LIFE YOUR KIDS GROWING UP WITHOUT YOU.. sending you all love & light I kno I need it! Posted by JR

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS