Zane Smith - I'm Ballin' [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]
The official premiere of Zane Smith's "I'm Ballin" music video available here: https://song.link/us/i/1452414134
Stream 'Mr. Roy G. Biv' Album: https://album.link/us/i/1497243058
Zane Smith born Philip Larry Mincey, is an African-American rapper, songwriter and producer from Lithonia, Georgia. An avid music lover from an early age, Zane Smith desired to garner a name, legacy, and respect in the art form he always loved.
Follow Zane Smith:
Streaming: https://songwhip.com/zane-smith
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zanesmithmusic
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/zanesmithmusic
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/zanesmithmusic
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0PrlfGXUblaIkIVpcPH4p2
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/zane-smith/308325537
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zanesmithmusic
Official website: https://www.zanesmithmusic.com
Get your shirt: https://zanesmithmusic.creator-spring.com
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS