Zane Smith - I'm Ballin' [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]

The official premiere of Zane Smith's "I'm Ballin" music video available here: https://song.link/us/i/1452414134
Stream 'Mr. Roy G. Biv' Album: https://album.link/us/i/1497243058
Zane Smith born Philip Larry Mincey, is an African-American rapper, songwriter and producer from Lithonia, Georgia. An avid music lover from an early age, Zane Smith desired to garner a name, legacy, and respect in the art form he always loved.
